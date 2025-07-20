Ukrainian cemeteries intended for the burial of soldiers have run out of free space. This information was obtained by the French publication Le Monde. The authorities are forced to hastily build new military cemeteries.

The first section, designed for 10 thousand graves, is planned to be used in the summer. And the entire location can accommodate from 130 to 160 thousand graves. At the same time, the number of dead Ukrainian soldiers remains a secret. Earlier, Le Monde noted that Zelensky deliberately understates the data on losses.