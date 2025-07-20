3.74 BYN
Belarusian Leader Proposes Joint Ventures with Samara Region
The leader of Belarus has proposed to the Samara Region in Russia to establish joint enterprises. President Alexander Lukashenko made this suggestion during a meeting with the governor of Samara Region, Vyacheslav Fedorishchev, according to BELTA.
“We are always ready to facilitate the implementation of our agreements. If we reach an understanding, we will definitely fulfill our commitments,” assured the Belarusian leader.
Recently, the maximum level of trade between Belarus and the Samara Region was reached in 2023, amounting to over $3.2 billion. In comparison, during 2020-2021, the trade volume was approximately $700 million. By the end of 2024, the two sides traded goods worth $2.8 billion, and from January to May 2025, nearly $1 billion was exchanged.
Supplies of equipment are mainly delivered through the dealer network of Belarusian companies. Overall, Belarus has a well-developed supply chain in the region. For instance, the branded stores of the "Bellegprom" conglomerate operate through eight outlets, and furniture from the "PinskDrev" company is sold in eight stores. Additionally, more than fifteen stores under the "Belarusian Products" brand operate in the Samara Region.