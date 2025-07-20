Belarusian Leader Proposes Joint Ventures with Samara Region

The leader of Belarus has proposed to the Samara Region in Russia to establish joint enterprises. President Alexander Lukashenko made this suggestion during a meeting with the governor of Samara Region, Vyacheslav Fedorishchev, according to BELTA.

“We are always ready to facilitate the implementation of our agreements. If we reach an understanding, we will definitely fulfill our commitments,” assured the Belarusian leader.

Recently, the maximum level of trade between Belarus and the Samara Region was reached in 2023, amounting to over $3.2 billion. In comparison, during 2020-2021, the trade volume was approximately $700 million. By the end of 2024, the two sides traded goods worth $2.8 billion, and from January to May 2025, nearly $1 billion was exchanged.