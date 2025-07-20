Lukashenko: Belarus Is Keen to Learn from Samara Expertise in Rocket and Aircraft Manufacturing

Belarus is deeply interested in the Samara Region’s experience in rocket and aircraft construction. President Alexander Lukashenko expressed this during a meeting with the Governor of Samara Region, Vyacheslav Fedorishchev, according to BELTA.

“Space, rocket engineering, and aviation — these are the areas that fascinate us most in Samara. Your achievements in rocket manufacturing are truly at the highest level,” stated the head of state.

He emphasized that Belarus collaborates with Russia on space-related developments, including the creation of artificial Earth satellites, various microchips, and other advanced technologies. “We were concerned that, due to sanctions and the withdrawal of Western partners, we might be left without these capabilities. But our enterprises—'Integral,' BelOMO, and others—have preserved their capacities to produce equipment for these chips. Today, we manage, and everything is flying,” he noted.

Lukashenko assured that everything that interests or is requested by the Samara Region will be at their service. “We will do everything for you. Your experience in rocket and aircraft manufacturing is very valuable to us,” he stressed.

He also highlighted that, thanks to agreements with the Russian President, Belarus has made significant progress in the aerospace industry. This includes a joint project to develop the 19-seat multipurpose aircraft "Osvet," along with the production of its components.