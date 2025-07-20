3.74 BYN
Media: Third Round of Russia-Ukraine Talks in Istanbul Could Take Place on July 23 or 24
Text by:Editorial office news.by
According to Turkish media, the third round of talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul could take place on Wednesday or Thursday this week. The meeting will allegedly include "technical talks on a limited range of issues."
The parties are expected to discuss humanitarian aid, prisoner exchanges, infrastructure security, and border protection measures.
However, there is currently no official confirmation of this information.