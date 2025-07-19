The level of aggressive rhetoric in the West, unfortunately, shows no signs of decline. As if in a frenzy, they are rapidly increasing military muscle, expanding defense budgets, deploying additional infrastructure, all while heavily censoring information. Meanwhile, salaries, jobs, and the economy as a whole are being neglected and pushed aside.

Minsk is deeply concerned about the growing activity of NATO aircraft near the republic’s borders. The escalating tension is fueled by the accelerated production of drones in neighboring countries to the south and west.

Belarus is not just observing the dangerous airspace situation but is also taking certain countermeasures in the field of air defense. A new unit has been formed within the Belarusian army. The border in the sky will now become even more secure.

Belarus is systematically strengthening its air defense system. The key word here is “defense.” The number of aerial targets near the Belarusian borders is increasing significantly. Responding with existing capabilities is becoming more challenging. It would be absurd to ignore how the West, having previously refused to send civilian liners our way, has replaced them with fighter jets, attack aircraft, and bombers.

Belarus is certainly not a country known for military adventurism or saber-rattling. And NATO allies well remember that about 15 years ago, we decided to disband one of our anti-aircraft missile brigades as part of regional stabilization efforts. The current surge in air activity near our borders has prompted the return of air defenders. Recently, the 62nd Anti-Aircraft Missile Regiment was formed within the army. We simply cannot afford to become vulnerable.

“During the formation stage, the main focus was on conducting tactical exercises with live fire and building a cohesive team. Currently, the regiment is actively engaged in combat training, preparing for field deployment, and fulfilling tasks related to air defense duty,” said Commander of the Anti-Aircraft Missile Regiment Vladimir Marchenko.

The border region is equipped with the “Osa” missile system. It’s unlikely that the developers of this system anticipated how effective it would become. Even in upgraded versions, “Osa” has not aged much, but during the ongoing special military operation (SMO), it has gained a “second wind,” demonstrating high effectiveness against various types of drones. Belarusian specialists are also focused on combating drones.

“Counter-UAV exercises are also conducted during field operations and at training ranges. We are provided with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that perform flights, and we work on intercepting them at different altitudes and angles of approach. Drones are made from various materials, which requires implementing specific measures directly on the aircraft, increasing the chances of detection,” shared Maxim Lagun, commander of the anti-aircraft missile battery.

New units and formations are being created in Belarus within the framework of the regular army staffing. Nothing similar exists elsewhere in the region. Today, it’s more common to threaten with exaggerated troop numbers, especially in the future. Some, like Poland, are increasing their armed forces by 50%, others at least by a quarter. Our approach, despite its modesty, does not assume fragility in security structures. Its foundation is a balanced system where each unit is equipped for modern warfare. And modern warfare continues to demonstrate that victory is often achieved not by expensive weapons, but sometimes by much cheaper ones that are effective in specific locations, at precise times, and closely tied to human factors.

“Over the past three decades, we have built a modern, combat-ready, well-armed army. We are prepared to give the harshest response to any aggressive moves. Missiles, aircraft, and drones are good, but the outcome of any battle or war will ultimately depend on the commander and his soldiers,” emphasized Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.