Belarus and Samara Oblast Discuss Cooperation in Drone Production

"We agreed on a large-scale cooperation in the field of new technologies. Samara Oblast is an industrial region, and we have huge reserves of technological leadership in various industries: both in chemistry and in the unmanned component. Moreover, this unmanned component is not only in the sky - these are unmanned technologies that are designed for all types and kinds of devices. Here, we also have specific proposals from Samara businesses in terms of applied scientific developments that are already becoming products to form joint ventures with the republic. We also discussed this with Alexander Grigorievich," the Samara Oblast Governor told reporters.