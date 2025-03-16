Kremlin and White House are discussing possibility of meeting between two leaders

The theme of preparations for a possible meeting between Putin and Trump is being discussed inside Kremlin and the White House. This was reported by the aide to the Russian President Yuri Ushakov. The statement was made against the background of the visit of Trump's special envoy Whitkoff to Moscow.

Yuri Ushakov, Aide to the President of Russia:

"This topic is being discussed with the American side and currently we are preparing for the meeting and it will be organized as soon as there is a need for it. Contacts are ongoing at other levels. The meetings. A phone call can be organized quite quickly, but I can't say anything specific yet."

A telephone conversation between the presidents of Russia and the United States may take place as early as tomorrow - March 18. Trump shared the topic of the upcoming conversation with journalists - he said that territorial issues would be discussed.