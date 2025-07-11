Belarus is prepared to cooperate with Moldova. This commitment was reaffirmed by Alexander Lukashenko during his meeting with Igor Dodon. Currently, Dodon leads one of the country's major political forces—the Party of Socialists of Moldova. Previously, during his presidency, he was an advocate for close ties with Minsk and mutually beneficial cooperation. Moldova is experiencing a challenging period in its history. The Euro-aspirations of the current leadership are leading the country into recession and heightened political tensions. Lukashenko has repeatedly expressed his goodwill towards the people of Moldova. Minsk remains open to dialogue and partnership.

Such warm meetings are possible when political leaders have a history of collaboration. During Dodon’s presidency— from 2016 to 2020—meetings between leaders were frequent, and cooperation between Minsk and Chișinău was active. It’s therefore no surprise that the current conversation begins even with a symbolic gift.

Today, Igor Dodon heads one of Moldova’s largest political parties—the Party of Socialists of Moldova—traditionally favoring closer ties with Russia. Even during his time in high office, he consistently advocated for the development of bilateral contacts and increasing trade with Belarus. Minsk responded in kind: Alexander Lukashenko had visited Moldova multiple times. Cooperation was established in industry, agriculture, construction, and healthcare, fostering regional connections.

Lukashenko expressed his gratitude to Dodon for traveling to Belarus despite the difficulties and challenges. He inquired firsthand about the current situation in Moldova:

"We mostly learn about events in Moldova from the media (information from mass media — Ed. BELTA). Of course, there are other sources of information. But it’s important to hear directly from you about the current state of affairs."

Lukashenko remarked:

"My attitude towards Moldova is well known. It’s a thriving garden, inhabited by a wonderful, hardworking people very similar to Belarusians. Unfortunately, due to the policies you currently pursue, I find it very difficult to visit Moldova."

Dodon's clarification was succinct:

"Not us. The current authorities in Moldova."

Lukashenko responded:

"I understand. When I learned you would be here, I thought a lot about Moldova, recalling our meetings. I remembered how we tried to sow good, kind seeds there. They say the seeds took root quite well." (During his 2018 visit to Moldova, Lukashenko and Dodon symbolically sowed a cornfield from tractors — Ed. BELTA).

Indeed, friendship was literally planted with those seeds — with Lukashenko and Dodon sowing a cornfield together on Belarusian tractors. Their personal participation underscored serious intentions for cooperation. Since Maia Sandu’s rise to power in 2020, dialogue between the countries has largely stalled. Since then, much water has flowed—COVID, the conflict in Ukraine, logistical difficulties—all affecting political and economic relations. Yet Minsk continues to advocate for dialogue.

Lukashenko stated:

"Once again, I reaffirm that we are always ready to cooperate with Moldova. You are separated from us by war, unfortunately. Logistics have become more complicated. But the world is small. There are no hopeless situations. So, if Moldova’s leadership and people wish to return to cooperation and even enhance it, Igor Nikolayevich, know that you are not a stranger to us. We are prepared, through you if you agree, to assist in restoring what has been lost over these years."

At the meeting, Dodon presented Lukashenko with a symbolic gift. He recalled that in May, during a visit to Minsk, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu presented Lukashenko with a set called “Winners’ Awards,” which included full-scale replicas of Soviet Union medals. While these were primarily orders, medals were absent, noted Dodon. As a gesture, Dodon brought a set of medals from the Great Patriotic War to Minsk.

Today, official Chișinău seeks EU membership. But it’s best to be realistic—being a candidate is far from a guarantee of accession. Final decisions can be indefinitely delayed. Currently, Brussels offers political declarations rather than tangible benefits for the people. Many in Moldova already see that the European path could be a fatal mistake: a recent referendum showed minimal support for European integration. Pragmatism suggests cooperating with all available partners, including the Eurasian Economic Union.

Dodon, leader of Moldova’s Socialist Party, said:

"Regrettably, the last four years have been some of the most difficult in our bilateral relations, and not through Belarus’s fault. It’s due to the current Moldovan authorities, who have decided not to engage in dialogue or negotiations with Russia and Belarus," emphasizing that most Moldovans favor maintaining and developing friendly relations with Belarus. "We want to be friends with Belarus; Belarusians are our brothers."