AI Animated Feature Film "Belovezhskaya Pushcha" Released in Belarusian Movie Theaters

A new breath to Belarusian animation was given by "Belovezhskaya Pushcha", an animated feature film using neural networks. This is a gripping adventure comedy with fantasy elements about friendship, family and nature. The film is already in in distribution in more than 80 movie theaters across the country.

The project is a result of co-authorship between artificial intelligence and human creators. This film is capable of surprising viewers not only with its visual aesthetics, but also setting new standards in animation production.

"Belovezhskaya Pushcha" is the debut major work of the Minsk Generative Animation Studio, which specializes in creating cartoons using neural networks. The result is a gripping adventure comedy with fantasy elements about the values and power of nature. The trailer was created in a day, after which the entire team realized that a full feature film can be produced. By the way, the cartoon is musical. And this is not only the merit of artificial intelligence. Almost every note and second of the film results from manual labor.