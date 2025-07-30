3.67 BYN
Failure at UK airports: Major air hubs paralyzed
Text by:Editorial office news.by
A major disruption has hit the air transportation sector in the United Kingdom. Over 6,000 flights have been canceled, delayed, or rerouted.
The country's largest airports—Heathrow, Gatwick, and Edinburgh Airport—are currently closed or heavily impacted.
Authorities have reported a technical issue but have not specified its nature. According to the most conservative estimates, this disruption has affected around half a million passengers.