Indian actress and model Stephie Patel, along with Chinese showman Meng Lei will host the international music competition "Intervision," according to a report by BELTA, citing the contest's Telegram channel.

Stephie Patel is an actress, model, Miss Teen International winner, and a finalist of Femina Miss India. She is active in film and represents India on international cultural platforms, the statement notes.

Meng Lei is a television host and the face of prominent brands such as Jaguar, Chanel, Mercedes-Benz, and BMW. Additionally, he hosts prestigious events worldwide.

As reported by MIR24, Meng Lei revealed that he prepared for his hosting role by immersing himself in the works of Alexander Pushkin. He mentioned that this further fueled his desire to personally explore Moscow. Conversely, Stephie Patel expressed that she considers it a great honor to be a presenter at the "Intervision" international music contest.