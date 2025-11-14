3.68 BYN
European Union increasing defense spending
Text by:Editorial office news.by
According to media reports, the European Union intends to increase defense and security funding next year. Despite a reduction in the overall budget, which will amount to approximately €190 billion, military spending will increase by almost €200 million, reaching just under €3 billion. The additional funds will be used to strengthen Europe's defense industry, increase its competitiveness, and reduce dependence on external suppliers. A significant portion of the increased spending will also be used to continue supporting Ukraine.