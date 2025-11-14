3.68 BYN
IDF attacks UN peacekeepers in Lebanon
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Israeli forces opened fire on UN Interim Force peacekeepers in southern Lebanon. Shots from a tank were fired approximately 5 meters from the Unifil troops.
The peacekeepers were forced to take cover and urgently contact the IDF to cease fire. The tank retreated half an hour later, with no casualties.
The peacekeepers called the incident a gross violation of the UN Security Council resolution prohibiting any military action in their area of presence. Israel has not yet provided an official explanation.