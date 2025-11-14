Ushakov: Putin and Trump's meeting has been postponed for some time

Details of the face-to-face talks between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump have been revealed. A Russian presidential aide stated that the meeting between the leaders has been postponed for some time, but that contacts regarding this matter are ongoing. Moscow and Washington are actively discussing the resolution of the conflict in Ukraine.

According to Yuri Ushakov, once the countries reach an agreement in principle on a meeting between the presidents, "many technical and political difficulties will fade into the background." Ushakov also stated that many European countries, but not all, are dissatisfied with the talks in Alaska. Those who dislike them are "those who don't want a peaceful settlement but want to continue the war to the last Ukrainian."