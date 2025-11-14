Winter Will Be a Test: Stubb's Grim Forecast for Ukraine and the West

A ceasefire in Ukraine before spring is unlikely, and the corruption scandal in Kyiv plays into Moscow's hands. Finnish President Alexander Stubb stated this in an interview with the Associated Press.

He called on European leaders not to succumb to fatigue and not allow Kyiv's internal problems to weaken Western unity. He said Zelenskyy must quickly address the corruption scandal, otherwise it will undermine trust and strengthen the Kremlin's position.

Stubb acknowledged that he has no illusions about a quick peace: even a ceasefire is unlikely to be achieved before March. The main obstacles are the lack of security guarantees for Ukraine, unresolved territorial issues, and the need to rebuild the economy. At the same time, the Finnish President noted the bleak forecasts for all of Europe. According to him, winter will be a test.