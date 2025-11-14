Watch onlineTV Programm
Raids against undocumented immigrants have begun in the US city of Charlotte

Charlotte in the crosshairs: migrants are being caught, fear is spreading. Large-scale raids against undocumented immigrants have begun in North Carolina's largest city. According to media reports, Border Patrol has already made a series of arrests. The operation is in full swing, and tensions are rising with it.

Local authorities stated that such measures "create unnecessary fear and uncertainty in the community." They asked residents to remain calm and not to use violence against law enforcement.

