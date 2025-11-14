Watch onlineTV Programm
Illegal Migration: Situation on Polish-Belarusian Border Stabilized

The situation with illegal migration on the Polish-Belarusian border has stabilized, according to the press service of the Polish Ministry of the Interior and Administration.

The number of attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border has decreased, and consequently, aggression towards patrols has also decreased.

Just a few weeks ago, up to 100 attempts were recorded daily, while now it's around ten, the ministry's statement said.