Illegal Migration: Situation on Polish-Belarusian Border Stabilized
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The situation with illegal migration on the Polish-Belarusian border has stabilized, according to the press service of the Polish Ministry of the Interior and Administration.
The number of attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border has decreased, and consequently, aggression towards patrols has also decreased.
Just a few weeks ago, up to 100 attempts were recorded daily, while now it's around ten, the ministry's statement said.