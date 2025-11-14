Israel Rules Out the Creation of a Palestinian State

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz stated that the Gaza Strip will be demilitarized and the radical Hamas movement disarmed.

Katz emphasized that the Israeli authorities' position is that there will be no Palestine as a state, adding that this issue will be addressed by international forces or Israeli troops.

Earlier, the Palestinian Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Observer to the UN in Vienna called on Western countries, particularly Europe, to "raise their voices" in support of the Gaza agreement.