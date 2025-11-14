3.68 BYN
Fidan: The conflict in Ukraine is costing Europe €1 trillion in total expenses
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The Ukrainian conflict is costing Europe €1 trillion in total expenses, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated.
He asked: which European countries will allocate budgets for this and what items will they limit? According to the minister, this will impact many areas, including education and healthcare, and will also affect the cost of living.
The economic restrictions imposed on Russia negatively impact Europe itself, both politically and financially, the Turkish Foreign Minister emphasized.