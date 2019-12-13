3.40 RUB
Listapad: Special Prize of President of Belarus awarded to Yakut director Mikhail Lukachevsky
A special prize of the President of Belarus "For Humanism and Spirituality in Cinema" was awarded to the film director - producer of the film "Where the Cranes Dance" Mikhail Lukachevsky (Yakutia), BELTA reports.
The award was presented by Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Igor Petrishenko. He noted that the festival week flew by very quickly, thanks to it new names of directors, scriptwriters, cameramen and all those who make real cinema were discovered. Igor Petrishenko thanked the organizers of the festival and the guests who held wonderful master classes, met with the Belarusian audience and creative youth. In his opinion, this really served to expand the friendly cinematic family.
The film "Where the Cranes Dance" was included in the program of the main competition of feature films. The plot is based on the autobiographical story "Running for the Rainbow" by the Yakut writer and ornithologist Ivan Dyachkovsky. The film takes place in the beautiful landscapes of Yakutia in the 1970s. The Yakut fairy tale also won the Grand Prix of the VIII Arctic Film Festival "Golden Raven", and the eight-year-old lead actor Misha Sleptsov received a special prize "For the Best Role".
Little Vanya returns home after a long treatment and reunites with his mother after 10 years, but the family idyll does not last long. After the loss of the most dear person, brave Vanya tries to do the impossible to see his mother and find harmony. Yakut belief says that a person who sees the dance of white cranes in the sky, forever finds happiness and inner peace. And Vanya believes that he will definitely see this mystery.
The producer and cameraman of the film Semуn Amanatov received the prize. He thanked for the high appreciation of his work and noted that the festival was organized at the highest level.
