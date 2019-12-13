3.35 RUB
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artist of USSR Alisa Freindlikh on her jubilee
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated People's Artist of the USSR Alisa Freindlikh on her jubilee, the press service of the Belarusian leader said.
"Thanks to your unique talent, diligence and incredible inner strength, you have reached professional heights, won the sincere love of the public. Dedicating your life to creativity, you have written many bright pages in the history of theater art and cinematography," the message of greetings reads.
The President emphasized that Alisa Freindlikh is known and appreciated in Belarus as a deeply enthusiastic person, whose talent and multifaceted experience serve cultural enrichment and strengthening of the Belarusian-Russian friendship.
Alexander Lukashenko wished Alisa Freindlikh long life, happiness and well-being.
