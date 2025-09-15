The participants of "Intervision" will perform songs in their native languages — a principled decision by the organizers of this major international event

On September 16th, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, representatives of the Presidential Administration, and officials from the Russian Federation government addressed the press. The forum does not impose standards; instead, it promotes global communication through music, while European media tend to simplistic portrayals of the Russian initiative as an expression of "soft power."

Maria Zakharova, Director of the Information and Press Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, stated:

"If the EU has plunged so deeply into its own passions, let that be its problem, not ours. In sports, culture, and popular songs, there are wonderful alternative avenues for self-expression. Moreover, this symbolizes that the EU is not the sole legislator with exclusive rights. Anyone can do this — any country can organize contests, competitions, invite others. It demonstrates our capabilities to the entire world."*

Performers from 22 countries continue rehearsals at Moscow’s most advanced concert venue — the Live Arena. The final of "Intervision" will last three and a half hours.