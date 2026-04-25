Nausėda's office has initiated a large-scale program to popularize the German language. A special interdepartmental meeting is being convened to develop the strategy.

The plan is to impose the language on schoolchildren, strengthen the study of German studies at universities, and create an international school where instruction is exclusively in German.

Officially, Vilnius makes no secret of the fact that this linguistic expansion is linked, among other things, to close military cooperation with Germany.

By the end of 2027, the permanent German military contingent in Lithuania is planned to increase to 5,000 personnel. This is the first German formation stationed outside the country since World War II.