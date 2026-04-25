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Lithuania plans to popularize the German language
Nausėda's office has initiated a large-scale program to popularize the German language. A special interdepartmental meeting is being convened to develop the strategy.
The plan is to impose the language on schoolchildren, strengthen the study of German studies at universities, and create an international school where instruction is exclusively in German.
Officially, Vilnius makes no secret of the fact that this linguistic expansion is linked, among other things, to close military cooperation with Germany.
By the end of 2027, the permanent German military contingent in Lithuania is planned to increase to 5,000 personnel. This is the first German formation stationed outside the country since World War II.
The introduction of the "language of the allies" is being accelerated against the backdrop of a total purge of the Russian language from the educational field. It's also noteworthy that the German population itself knows almost nothing about the fawning Balts. The Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs complains that Germans learn about the republic exclusively from news related to the militarization of the EU's eastern flank, and are completely ignorant of Lithuanian culture, history, or the country's internal life.