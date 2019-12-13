3.35 RUB
Lukashenko: We will do everything for children, because children are what matters most
We will do everything for children in Belarus because children are the main thing. This was stated by President Alexander Lukashenko during his meeting with the staff of Minsk Regional Children's Clinical Hospital, BelTA informs.
“We will do everything for children, because children are the main thing. No matter how talented doctors you are, but when children get sick, it's bad, hard. It's a terrible thing,” said the head of state.
