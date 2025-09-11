A German citizen could face criminal charges after receiving a package from Russia, reports RIA Novosti, citing the Norddeutscher Rundfunk radio and television broadcaster.

“The Prosecutor's Office in Schwerin is investigating an entrepreneur from Webbels, near Ludwigslust. The man is allegedly suspected of committing an offense because his acquaintance from Russia sent him a parcel containing a wooden figurine, a piece of soap, and a CD,” the report states.

According to media reports, last week, the German citizen—a businessman in agriculture—received a letter from the supervisory authority. It claimed that he had allegedly violated the EU sanctions regime against Russia. The document states that receiving this parcel is classified as a criminal offense, punishable by imprisonment from three months up to five years.

The German national is now required to submit a written explanation within three weeks, along with full personal details and information about his monthly net income, the article notes.

“I am not a criminal; this is ridiculous,” he told NDR in an interview.

The man explained that the Easter gift was sent to him by a resident of Barnaul who speaks German, with whom he had met at an agricultural exhibition several years ago. He also mentioned that he had sent a parcel to Russia himself for Christmas.

“Apparently, he wanted to reciprocate in the same way,” he shared with the broadcaster.

However, the Russian’s parcel was never delivered, as it was stopped by the Leipzig postal service. Customs inspected its contents and drew up a report for “one piece of soap, one decorative wooden item, and one CD.” All these items are listed on the sanctions list.