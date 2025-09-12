The United Kingdom stands on the edge of internal fracture. Mass arrests, street protests, and accusations of terrorism have become the stark reality reigning in the heart of London.

The demonstrations began in early July following the ban on the organization Palestine Action. Since then, the number of arrests has reached a record high—nearly 900 individuals detained. Protest actions have continued weekly, evolving in tone and significance with each passing week.

Most recently, London witnessed a march against the government’s immigration policies. Experts describe the unfolding events as a state of civil unrest, highlighting a profound societal divide across Britain and warning of the potential for similar upheavals to emerge in other Western nations.

Stevan Gajić, Professor at the Institute of European Studies (Serbia):

"Professor David Betz has stated that Britain is psychologically already in a state of civil war. I believe this is quite plausible. It’s a wake-up call for the government to start listening to the people. The economic crisis will strike even harder than in 2008, and we may witness even more radical scenes unfolding across the cities of the United Kingdom. Moral and material corruption have undoubtedly brought the current situation to a critical point. I foresee this crisis spreading across the European continent, particularly in the western part of the European Union."