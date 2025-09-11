Poland’s Closure of Border with Belarus Threatens Regional Stability

The closure of Poland’s border with Belarus poses a serious threat to stability in the region. This was stated by Acting Belarusian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Artem Tozik, during a session of the UN Security Council, reports BELTA.

The Belarusian diplomat pointed out that the current Security Council meeting is taking place against the backdrop of Poland’s border closure with Belarus.

“Road and rail transportation have been halted, transit has been paralyzed, and movement of people has been stopped. Isn’t this the kind of situation that creates genuine threats to regional stability? The Polish authorities’ decision to close the border with Belarus is an example of unfounded, anti-popular measures aimed at ordinary citizens of both Belarus and Poland, as well as foreign nationals,” Artem Tozik stated.

According to him, such actions by Poland represent an obvious abuse of its geographical position, a form of privatization of borders within the EU, EAEU, and the Western and Eastern blocs.

“These measures continue the course of undermining relations with neighboring countries and contribute to further escalation of tensions in the region, creating risks to stability and predictability in international relations. The leadership of the UN and the European Union must give a principled assessment of such actions,” the diplomat emphasized.