Former Polish MEP Janusz Korwin-Mikke blames the situation with the drones on the Prime Minister of the Polish regime Tusk and the head of the Foreign Ministry Sikorski. They decided to start a third world war at any cost. The politician recorded a video in which he pointed out that the army is obliged to simply shoot down any non-Polish drones, and not to create unsubstantiated hysteria in the media.

Janusz Korwin-Mikke, politician (Poland):

"The drones need to be shot down. It doesn't matter if they are Ukrainian, Russian or any other. If something flies into our airspace and you don't know if there is a bomb there, then it needs to be shot down, not discussed. In fact, I suspect that these are drones created by Tusk and Sokorski, who want to stir up anti-Russian hysteria."