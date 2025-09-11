Minsk turns 958 years old! The beloved city is preparing to celebrate its birthday with splendor and scale.

From the international Olympic Day and the exhilarating motoparade to a grand gala concert and a dazzling fireworks display, the city’s festivities promise to be spectacular. Every neighborhood will host vibrant events, offering a rich tapestry of celebration for all visitors and residents alike.

Adorned in its finest attire, Minsk is ready for this eventful holiday. This year, the capital of Belarus marks nearly a millennium of history. The celebration will commence under peaceful skies with a moment of remembrance and flowers laid at the obelisk "Minsk — Hero City." Following this solemn start, more than twenty venues, including the picturesque Loshitsa Park, will open their doors to a lively program dedicated to the city’s anniversary.

On this special day, the subway will operate on an adjusted timetable: until midnight, trains on the Moscow and Autzavodskaya lines will run every five minutes, while the Green Lush line will have seven-minute intervals.

The city’s storied history will come alive through the works of over five hundred history enthusiasts, creating a vivid visual tableau of Minsk’s past. "Minsk of Old" — with its castle, arena, knights, and cavalry — is already prepared. More than five thousand spectators will witness this realistic reenactment. For those eager to explore the city more intimately, walking tours will also be available.

At the multifaceted platform near the Sports Palace, the spirit of victory already reigns. With just hours remaining before the festivities begin, the program is packed with the Olympic Day celebrations and an evening of music. At 5:30 PM, the city will come alive with melodious rhythms, echoing the festive mood.

In Gorky Park, a festival dedicated to various professions will take place, while near the Palace of Children and Youth, an interactive program titled "Discover a World of Bright Opportunities" awaits visitors. At Victory Park, international firefighting and rescue competitions will showcase heroism and skill. The comprehensive lineup of events aims to make the 958th city birthday a memorable milestone.

The Grand Finale: A Spectacular Fireworks Display