Bloomberg: Trump Requests $58m from Congress to Enhance the Security of Public Officials
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Attention of Donald Trump has shifted towards domestic security in the wake of Charlie Kirk's assassination.
The administration of the American president has submitted a request to Congress for an additional $58 million to bolster the security measures protecting officials of the executive and judicial branches. Bloomberg reports that the allocated funds may also be directed toward safeguarding legislators if the need arises. The proposal is scheduled for review before September 30th.