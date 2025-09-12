Bulgarians are opposed to the country's transition to the euro. Across various cities, mass demonstrations are underway in an effort to save the national currency—the lev.

Organizers demand the resignation of the government, citing political actions that have led to budget deficits and soaring inflation. Participants also express discontent with widespread corruption and the complete lack of foreign policy initiative by authorities. The introduction of the euro is viewed by many as a move that could further deteriorate the nation’s financial stability. During the protests, a petition is being circulated to support the retention of the Bulgarian lev.