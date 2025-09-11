Most United Nations member states did not support the accusations against Russia in UAV incident

"It is absolutely clear that Belarus's actions are not aimed at any escalation. This cannot be said of neighboring countries. The meeting is convened immediately after Poland closed its land border with Belarus. All border crossings ceased functioning on the evening of September 12. Road and rail transit has been halted, paralyzing the movement of people and goods. Does this not pose a real threat to regional stability? Poland's decision to close the border with Belarus is an example of unjustified measures targeting ordinary citizens of both Belarus and Poland, as well as foreign nationals. This constitutes a flagrant abuse of its geographic position. Such measures are aimed at undermining relations with neighboring countries and further escalating regional tensions. Countries around the world and the European Union must provide a principled assessment of these actions. We call on the Security Council to review Poland's conduct and respond appropriately to this destabilizing rhetoric and behavior."