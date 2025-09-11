3.63 BYN
Most United Nations member states did not support the accusations against Russia in UAV incident
An extraordinary session of the UN Security Council took place in New York to address the drone incident that occurred on the night of September 10. On that night, nineteen unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) entered Polish territory from Ukraine, prompting Warsaw to immediately accuse Russia of involvement.
Belarus contends that Poland exploited the drone incident as a pretext for unwarranted escalation. Equally unjustified and dangerous is Poland's decision to close its border with Belarus, which it shares jointly.
Artem Tozik, Chargé d'affaires ad interim of Belarus at the UN:
"It is absolutely clear that Belarus's actions are not aimed at any escalation. This cannot be said of neighboring countries. The meeting is convened immediately after Poland closed its land border with Belarus. All border crossings ceased functioning on the evening of September 12. Road and rail transit has been halted, paralyzing the movement of people and goods. Does this not pose a real threat to regional stability? Poland's decision to close the border with Belarus is an example of unjustified measures targeting ordinary citizens of both Belarus and Poland, as well as foreign nationals. This constitutes a flagrant abuse of its geographic position. Such measures are aimed at undermining relations with neighboring countries and further escalating regional tensions. Countries around the world and the European Union must provide a principled assessment of these actions. We call on the Security Council to review Poland's conduct and respond appropriately to this destabilizing rhetoric and behavior."
Belarus believes that only immediate international intervention can de-escalate the situation at the Polish-Belarusian border.
However, only 46 out of 193 UN member states supported the statement accusing Russia of involvement in the UAV incident in Poland. Unsurprisingly, countries inclined toward confrontation—Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, the United States, Ukraine, and France—were among those supporting the accusations.
This time, Minsk's official call for de-escalation along the Polish border went largely unheard.