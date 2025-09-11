In London, rally for freedom of speech gathers over 110 thousand people

In London, a rally for freedom of speech gathered over 110 thousand people and this is not the limit. Also, over a million more are watching the action online. The protesters have several reasons, including they oppose the immigration policy of the British government. Activists chant slogans criticizing Prime Minister Starmer.

The reason for the large-scale protests of the far-right was the high-profile murder of the American conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Those gathered in London honored his memory. Now, prominent figures of the right-wing movement from Europe and the United States are speaking at the rally. Meanwhile, security forces are preparing for riots and clashes. A large-scale counter-protest against racism is also taking place in the British capital. One and a half thousand police officers are monitoring the actions, cordons have been set up.