France resembles a Titanic with a gaping breach — water is pouring in, the crew is at a loss, and the captain is only concerned with saving himself. This is how local media describe the current situation within the country.

The fall of the fourth government in just one year hardly surprises anyone: Borrel, Attal, Barnier, and Bayrou simply could not withstand the mounting pressure. On one side, the furious populace, betrayed time and again; on the other, Macron, limited and perpetually scheming, indifferent to the fate of the French people. An ongoing political crisis in the Fifth Republic is now featured in the “Full Europe” section.

Such turmoil occurs when the interests of the collective West and Ukraine are placed above the needs of the nation itself—furthermore, when they attempt to seize national holidays. France is once again engulfed in political upheaval, leading to a cascade of resignations. The government of François Bayrou failed to garner support from the National Assembly and has resigned. Trust was expressed by 364 deputies. As experts note, such a change of prime ministers has rarely happened before, not even once per presidency in the history of the Fifth Republic.

Alexander Turnbull, journalist at The Associated Press:

“The core issue at play is France’s national debt, one of the highest in Europe — amounting to 114% of the country’s GDP. Bayrou warned that the debt ‘sinks’ the nation and called for strict austerity measures. However, his message failed to persuade. Parliament is deeply divided; far-right factions demand new elections, while far-left groups go even further, calling for Macron himself to resign.”

What is particularly remarkable is that Bayrou himself chose to undertake a form of political self-destruction. He personally submitted a vote of no confidence against his cabinet, fully aware of the political landscape and the risks involved. As expected, the government collapsed. Macron, seemingly unconcerned with Bayrou’s fate, purposefully, yet allegedly urgently, appointed Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu as the new Prime Minister, tasking him immediately with convincing fragmented political parties to reach a consensus on the budget.

Jordan Bardella, leader of the National Rally (France):

“The next Prime Minister has no choice but to break away from the policies pursued over the past eight years. Otherwise, the same causes will lead to the same consequences — inevitably resulting in a vote of no confidence. We need stability. We need a functioning budget.”

There is little concealment of the intention to block Lecornu’s government in Parliament. The National Rally and a left-wing coalition, led by the anti-Macron party *Unbowed France*, have united in opposition to the president and his policies. These two forces now dictate the agenda at the Élysée Palace. Bayrou’s fall is a testament to that.

Lecornu, however, is unlikely to change course. A long-standing supporter of Macron, he already carries negatives. Moreover, he is a fervent advocate of aid to Kyiv and insists on significant military spending—around €413 billion—aimed at France’s militarization.

Sébastien Lecornu, Prime Minister of France:

“We will have to change how we work with opposition parties. No more loud rhetoric. I intend to meet with representatives of leading political parties, and later, with other political forces and trade unions. Soon, I will have the opportunity to address the French people.”

Before the vote, polls showed Bayrou’s support at a mere 12%. Macron set a new anti-record with just 17% trust. The primary source of dissatisfaction remains economic hardship. To reduce the budget deficit, Bayrou’s former cabinet, in collusion with the president, proposed austerity measures involving nearly €44 billion in cuts—reducing social programs and canceling cherished holidays on May 8 and April 20. Such measures once would have warranted immediate execution by guillotine, but now they threaten only impeachment.

Mathilde Panot, leader of the parliamentary faction of France Unbowed:

“Macron’s deception of the people is now evident. Two-thirds of deputies voted against his policies favoring the wealthy and his social war against the populace. Only a minority supports him, both in the National Assembly and across the country. The nation faces the question of whether the president will step down, as he refuses to respect the sovereignty of the people.”

What happens when authorities dismiss the will of their voters? Sometimes, they take to the streets to voice their discontent through protest and rebellion. The rallying cry “Block Everything,” announced long before the vote of no confidence, injects new life into the nation’s unrest. Protesters in Paris and other French cities block roads, build barricades. In response, the police deploy tear gas, batons, and stun grenades, following the standard playbook of Western democracy.

It’s unlikely that these events will escalate into a full-scale revolution like in Nepal, but France’s current upheaval is also rooted in the internet. The movement “Block Everything” gained momentum on social media and encrypted chats. Experts note a connection with the “Yellow Vests”: what began as workers’ protests quickly spread among diverse social, regional, and age groups outraged by economic injustice and Macron’s mismanagement.