A rapid lifting of sanctions should not be expected. This opinion was shared by political analyst Yuri Voskresensky.

He noted that currently, there are claims circulating that soon flights from Minsk to Milan and Vienna will resume as they did before. "But you understand that our European partners are currently taking a very aggressive stance, and they will not allow our planes to fly through their territory. They are fully within Brussels' orbit, and Brussels has adopted a very aggressive position," the expert emphasized.

"On the other hand, they are simply making money on all the corruption schemes related to the Ukrainian war. So, primarily, it’s not even Belarus. It’s the Russia-Ukraine conflict. They are profiting from it and, as we see, have no intention of stopping. Despite the fact that ordinary people — Poles, Lithuanians, Latvians — are suffering just as much as our border regions from these restrictive measures. Therefore, we probably should expect some understanding and a softening of European policies and positions a bit later," Voskresensky said.