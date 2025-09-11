The joint strategic exercises "Zapad-2025," conducted by the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation, are currently underway with remarkable intensity, according to a statement from the Belarusian Ministry of Defense.

At the 227th Combined Arms Range, units from both nations have been tasked with executing a march from one designated area. The movement is carried out in small groups, enabling the troops to practice tactical maneuvers effectively while minimizing the risk of detection by an imaginary adversary. Soldiers are engaged in engineering activities to fortify positions, establishing a resilient and layered defense. Special attention is given to camouflage and increasing the survivability of personnel and equipment.

Additionally, aerial reconnaissance using UAVs is actively being conducted to monitor the terrain, allowing for the prompt identification of enemy movements. Round-the-clock patrols and guard duties are in place to ensure security and prevent sudden attacks. During the night, exercises focused on countering sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the hypothetical enemy were carried out.

Units successfully accomplished objectives related to locating, blocking, and neutralizing saboteurs, demonstrating high levels of training and coordination. The Ministry of Defense emphasized that "Zapad-2025" exercises continue to proceed with vigorous intensity. New operational directives are arriving around the clock, demanding swift decision-making and cohesive action from the troops amid a rapidly evolving situation.