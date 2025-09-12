Growing Social Tension in Poland

The head of Poland’s government signed an agreement allowing NATO troops to be stationed in the country. The alliance has launched the "Eastern Sentinel" operation, which means increased defense of the eastern flank amid the UAV incident in Poland.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that all the intercepted drones were "dummies" — without explosives. Amidst admissions of their own errors, internal tension in Poland is rising.

"The wave of pro-Russian sentiments and antipathy towards Ukraine, which is going through difficult times, is growing — fueled by the Kremlin and driven by genuine fears and emotions. The task of politicians is to contain this wave, not to ride its current. This is a test of patriotism and maturity for the entire Polish political class," wrote Donald Tusk on social media.