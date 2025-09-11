Fantastic Gift from Lukashenko Given to Every Participant of the "Miss Belarus - 2025" Contest

18-year-old Alena Kucheruk was crowned "Miss Belarus - 2025"

The nation's most beautiful girl is a student at the Novopolotsk State Music College. She was born in Donetsk and grew up in Polotsk.

In Minsk, the results of the National "Miss Belarus - 2025" contest were announced. Twenty-four contestants made it to the final round. The Sports Palace was filled with over 3,000 spectators, and, as tradition dictates, the President of the country was present in the hall.

"I feel like I am exactly where I am meant to be, and everything in life unfolds as it should. When I was first asked to participate in this contest, I initially refused. But my mother told me, 'You have nothing to lose—try.' In the end, I realize that everything is happening as it is supposed to—everything is according to destiny," shared Alena Kucheruk, the new Miss Belarus - 2025.

Bozhena Yeremich, Director and Artistic Director of the National Beauty School, commented:

"All the girls are talented and outwardly very beautiful—I think that’s already evident, and tonight’s final only confirmed it. But their inner worlds are also truly wonderful, making the choice incredibly difficult. It’s a huge responsibility, which I gladly shared with the other judges. Each of us played a special role, including the chairman. Of course, we all understand this responsibility. And our newly crowned Miss Belarus is indeed a worthy young woman; I am confident she will wear this title with pride."

The evening was filled with beauty, emotion, and a spectacular show! The audience greeted the national costume segment with enthusiasm. This year, as tradition dictates, all finalists received a special gift from the Head of State.

Natalia Eisament, Press Secretary to the President of the Republic of Belarus, stated:

"Good evening! I truly asked for the floor for just a moment. First of all, how can I not congratulate you? Girls, congratulations to all of you! Allow me to say this on behalf of the entire audience: it was incredibly beautiful. Thank you all for this wonderful evening. Now, for the most important part: I am pleased to announce that, as is our tradition, the stunning dresses you wore in the final—and are wearing now—are a gift from our President. May they remain a memorable keepsake of this bright day in your lives."