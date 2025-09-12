"Miss Belarus - 2025": Belarus is a Land of Opportunities

The finale of "Miss Belarus - 2025" took place spectacularly. Over the week, it became known who will represent the country at the international beauty contest.

The new "Miss Belarus - 2025" is Alena Kucheruk. Originally from Donetsk, she found her true home beneath the shade of her blue eyes. The blue-eyed girl now sees her homeland as a land of opportunities and a place for great victories.

A new star has ignited on the Belarusian skyline. Under the close attention of the public, Alena Kucheruk has been crowned the country's most beautiful girl. Her closest loved ones traveled to the final to support her. For Alena, the event was also a wonderful occasion to reunite with family after a long month of separation.

Darya Valyushkina, a student at Novopolotsk State Music College:

"My heart was pounding faster — happiness is hard to describe in words. We truly rejoiced and knew that her victory was well-deserved."

After graduating from Polotsk School No. 17, Alena followed her childhood dream. Today, she is a fourth-year student at the Novopolotsk State Music College. She chose "conducting" as her major back when she was still a child. Her passion for music led Alena Kucheruk onto the stage of the Sports Palace. During a performance at the Novopolotsk Cultural Center, she caught the attention of organizers who invited her to audition — and so her beautiful journey began.

Natalia Molisova,director of the Novopolotsk State Music College:

"She is a very modest person in life. But over time, she has started to open up: concert tours with the choir, and in 2025 she already performed on the stage of the Novopolotsk Cultural Center as part of a vocal ensemble."

"Miss Belarus" comes from the simplest family — her mother is a social worker, and her father is a miner. Originally from Donetsk, she and her family left their hometown at the age of 7, finding a new home elsewhere. She is also a descendant of the historic Efrosinia of Polotsk family, with her roots tracing back 11 generations. Her formation as the new Miss took place in the Vitebsk region.

Alena Kucheruk, holder of the title "Miss Belarus - 2025":

"You know, if you look at my example, I believe that Belarus is a land of opportunities. I come from an ordinary family — just an ordinary girl, without any special achievements. My mother is Belarusian, and one day she met my father. They moved to Ukraine, where my older sister was born, and then I appeared. We lived there for another seven years, but then a situation arose that scared us deeply, and we went to stay with my grandmother for the summer. Mom decided she didn’t want to risk the children, so we stayed here."

Throughout the month, the finalist of the 14th season of the national "Miss Belarus" contest proved by her example that high heels and a hardworking spirit can form a harmonious union. Her marathon of good deeds continues now, but in her new role.

"Of course, as Miss Belarus, I want to continue and develop the theme I raised during the intellectual contest at the final — that of caring for seriously ill children. It is a topic that truly touches me to tears and gives me chills," she shared.

Ruslan Chernetsky, Minister of Culture of Belarus:

"We truly have wonderful, beautiful, and intelligent young women. It is a great opportunity to show the world how great we are and what the best Belarusian girls are like."

The country's most beautiful girl was chosen by the entire Belarusian nation: thousands in the hall and millions watching from screens across the globe. This year, the judging panel was headed by the Minister of Information, Marat Markov. Among the jurors were also Ivan Eismont, Chairman of Belarusian TeleRadioConsole, and Bozhena Yeremich, director and artistic director of the National School of Beauty.

A woman's calling is to make the world more beautiful — as said by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Among the many prizes, there is one especially significant — personally awarded by the Head of State.