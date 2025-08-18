Main Points Made by Trump at Meeting with European Leaders and Zelensky

U.S. President Donald Trump convened in Washington with European leaders. The gathering was attended by French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Vladimir Zelensky was also present.

The key statements made by Trump included:

He expressed that the Alaska summit reinforced his belief in the possibility of achieving peace in Ukraine.

He emphasized the need to discuss a potential territorial exchange between Russia and Ukraine.

He conveyed confidence that Putin and Zelensky could find common ground to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.

He stated his disbelief in the threat of further Russian aggression against Ukraine.

He expressed certainty that a trilateral meeting involving Putin and Zelensky on Ukraine would take place, with only the timing remaining uncertain.