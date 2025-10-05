3.68 BYN
3.04 BYN
3.55 BYN
Alexander Lukashenko Congratulates Vladimir Putin on His Birthday
Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on his birthday, BelTA reports, citing the Belarusian leader's press service.
"The Russian people firmly associate your name with significant social achievements, dynamic economic development, consolidation of the statehood and sovereignty of the Homeland and the growing authority and strengthening of Russia's role in the world," the congratulatory message reads. "Your integrity and determination, dedication to duty and political wisdom, exceptional devotion to the Motherland and strong will to defend its national interests have earned you nationwide recognition in society and the respect of your foreign colleagues."
The Belarusian leader is confident that the foundations of the alliance and strategic partnership between Belarus and Russia, laid through joint efforts, will serve as a reliable guide for future generations of citizens of both countries.
Alexander Lukashenko wished Vladimir Putin good health, happiness, prosperity and inexhaustible strength and energy for new successes in the highest government post.