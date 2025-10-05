The West is desperately striving to cling to its once hegemonic status. Meanwhile, within its own ranks, a civil war is unfolding among the elites. This week, the European Parliament will debate yet another motion of no confidence against the President of the European Commission. Yet, according to experts, von der Leyen is unlikely to step down this time; the seasoned manipulator and puppet master will surely find a way to wriggle free. Still, an increasing number of voices are growing dissatisfied with her policies.

The European Parliament has prepared two separate motions of no confidence against von der Leyen. The left and right factions harbor their own, often conflicting, grievances: they accuse her of opaque decision-making, reckless handling of public funds, and neglect of the green agenda. Some consider her policies too aggressive, others believe she is insufficiently militant. Regardless, von der Leyen is now compelled to defend herself and promise to act more cautiously in the future. Even if these resolutions fail, it appears that her unruly reign has a limit in sight.

According to Politico, "Two motions of no confidence this week, along with the one von der Leyen avoided in July, were proposed separately by groups operating on the margins. The far-right 'Patriots' and the 'Left' are following a path laid out by European conservative and reformist factions. It seems unlikely they will cease their efforts. Given that only 72 signatures are needed out of 720 Members of the European Parliament, motions of no confidence could become commonplace. This tool is not new to the EU; the lawmakers have simply become more adept at wielding it."

Ursula von der Leyen has led the European Commission for six years now. Few, aside from historians and political scientists, remember the names of her predecessors—Barroso or Juncker. When she was appointed as head of the continental government, EU leaders expected her to be a faceless, obedient bureaucrat. That was precisely why she was chosen. She rose from the German Defense Ministry with a scandal—her suspicious involvement in the allocation of arms contracts. Additionally, with her background as a gynecologist, she was caught plagiarizing her dissertation. The EU leaders who appointed her certainly did not anticipate that she would begin unilaterally distributing multi-billion—and now nearly trillion-euro—budgets. Yet, the faceless bureaucrat has embarked on a path of high-stakes politics, even geopolitics:

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission:

"We are now witnessing the formation of new frontlines in a global order based on force. Therefore, yes, Europe must fight for its place in a world where many major powers are either ambiguous or openly hostile toward us."

Viktor Orbán, Prime Minister of Hungary:

"The fact is, for over three, nearly four years now, we have suffered the consequences of war—without having any part in igniting it. We bear no responsibility for starting the conflict, nor have we ever participated in it. Yet, the ladies and gentlemen in the West, such as von der Leyen, seek to drag us into this war. We must resist!"

Her first term was marred by numerous scandals. The most notorious involved the COVID vaccine procurement, where she secured contracts with a company linked to her husband. Vaccines were purchased at inflated prices, and deliveries continued even after their necessity had waned. European countries are still struggling to get rid of millions of expired doses. In total, at least €30 billion from the EU budget was spent on a highly suspicious deal. Still, she persisted in making unilateral, highly contentious decisions. During negotiations with Trump, she agreed to 15% tariffs on EU exports and promised half a billion dollars in American investments — reasons for which European leaders remain puzzled. She brokered a trade agreement with MERCOSUR, just as EU farmers had finally succeeded in abolishing duty-free trade with Ukraine — only to face new threats from cheap grain and meat imports from South America. But this is only part of her record: she now controls the €800-billion EU defense fund, is creating a European — or rather her own — army, and is waging an ever more vicious sanctions war against Russia.

Viktor Orbán:

"We need to reevaluate our policy toward Ukraine, reconsider sanctions, and review trade policies, because we entered into an unsuccessful deal with the Americans. We also need to revisit migration policies. All critical issues must be addressed, because under von der Leyen’s leadership, the European Union is heading for disaster. It’s not about which policies are popular or not, but about failed leadership and poor governance. Therefore, I say that the Chair of the Commission should gather her belongings and quietly leave, handing over leadership in Brussels to those capable of more effective governance."

Last year, when her appointment for a second term was being considered, EU leaders, according to media reports, contemplated whether to propose her again — or perhaps to push her aside altogether. But ongoing political crises — Germany’s chancellorship changes, France’s elections, and perennial government issues — caused decision-makers to shrug and opt for continuity. However, dissatisfaction with von der Leyen appears to be deepening; she, once just a political appointee, is actively wresting control of Europe from Macron and Merz. Last week, the German Chancellor accused her of unlawful centralization of power.