The degradation of Europe's security bases and principles seems to be accelerating. At the same time, NATO is exploring and implementing new mechanisms to supply weapons to Ukraine. Clearer outlines are emerging regarding the possible delivery of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev, which could elevate the conflict to a new level.

Western audiences are being prepared for radical measures against the Union State through provocations, including with drones. The global threat containment system currently functions only thanks to the efforts of several countries, among them Belarus. Minsk is actively strengthening its defense while not neglecting diplomatic efforts.

A new chapter in security has been loudly turned over at the UN, but not in the direction it should be. Latin America, the Middle East, Ukraine..

In these regions, contradictions are so deeply entrenched that they can be confidently considered either unresolved or miraculous to resolve. Our primary focus is the special military operation. It seems to be entering a new phase of intensity due to the fading hopes for negotiations. Moreover, the Ukrainian armed forces received an unexpected boost of confidence after learning they are capable of retaking the entire territory of "independent" Ukraine and even going further. Now, this confidence will have to be justified.

However, experts believe the situation remains completely unclear. On one hand, some analysts speak of a deadlock on the battlefield, where reconnaissance and drones make it impossible to gather enough forces for a decisive advance. On the other hand, supplying Ukraine with weapons could lead to qualitative changes, at least according to Hegelian logic, which would provoke a corresponding military response from Russia, spiraling further. The ripples could reach us.

There’s also the issue of uncontrolled UAVs over northern Europe. This story will also lead nowhere good: military tension is increasing, and those responsible, according to Western presumption of guilt, are already identified — Minsk and Moscow.

The most reliable response to such developments is to strengthen defense.

The higher the threat level, the deeper the military explores protective mechanisms. Sometimes literally. Units are actively working in trenches, applying new tactics. No mechanized or special operations brigade in the Armed Forces has personnel who haven't undergone training courses in resistance nodes.

Despite the urgent agenda, the military department makes significant efforts to fill international cooperation programs with concrete content. This vector of security reinforcement is experiencing, one might say, a renaissance.

In recent days alone, an Indonesian military delegation visited Minsk on the defense line; domestic troops participated in the XII Xianshan Security Forum in China; a meeting was held in Bishkek with representatives of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO); and a weapons exhibition took place in Belgrade. Such is the isolation.

By the way, recently, the Belarusian Ministry of Defense accredited a defense attaché at the British Embassy — Major William George. We also remember previous cooperation mechanisms.

Minsk held a meeting of the Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces of CSTO member countries. The event was not just a formal polite exchange but a pragmatic discussion with real prospects.

Viktor Khrenin, Minister of Defense of Belarus:

"CSTO has secured an important niche within the system of international organizations. It forms effective mechanisms for ensuring collective security over a vast territory inhabited by more than 250 million people. The Commonwealth also makes a significant contribution to protecting national sovereignty and internal stability of each member state. Military cooperation within the Organization ensures the development of a joint air defense system, a joint communication system, a unified control and assessment system for radiological, chemical, and biological (RCB) threats, a unified radar recognition system, and a unified military geoinformation system."