The Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) is actively developing robust mechanisms to ensure collective security. This was stated by Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin during a meeting of the CIS Chiefs of Staff Committee.

The gathering took place on September 24 in Minsk. The key issues discussed included strengthening the national Armed Forces, prospects for joint exercises, coordination in the event of emergencies and threats related to transnational crime, as well as the outcomes of implementing the Military Cooperation Concept.

Viktor Khrenin, Minister of Defense of Belarus, remarked:

"At the core of the CIS lies not only our shared historical past, but also the mechanisms for building the future amid an rapidly changing international landscape. Relying on the trust and mutual understanding cultivated over decades of joint efforts, the Commonwealth today offers unique opportunities for coordinating efforts across a broad spectrum of interstate issues, including security. The CIS has established an essential position within the global system of international organizations, forming effective mechanisms for safeguarding a vast territory inhabited by over 250 million people. Simultaneously, the Commonwealth makes a significant contribution to the protection of national sovereignty and internal stability of each member state."