Europe is preparing for armed conflict and makes no secret of it. Trump declares that his favorite pastime is stopping wars. Who is supplying which missiles, who is paying for the military banquet, will there be negotiations?

The emphasis shifts every day. What is the Belarusian army focusing on in this fog?

Our region seems to have once again entered a swinging, pendulum-like state. Peace-war. Peace-war. Deals, terrorist attacks, negotiations, drones, emotions, the Middle East.

The scales are weighed against everything. And when individual Western leaders, who have chosen war as their ally, take to the podium, they are literally thrown into a tailspin. They might want to say something optimistic, but all that comes out is a bark, a yap, a yap. And this barking chorus literally drowns out peaceful initiatives. Right now, liberal civilization is trying to sabotage the negotiations between Putin and Trump in Budapest – they're allocating money for a tribunal for the Russian president, hounding Orban, and simulating schemes for stealing Russian money. And why all this? Because suddenly the two leaders will agree on acceptable conditions for peace in the region. Could a blooming garden possibly arrange this?

Europe hasn't yet recovered from its disappointment with the Union State exercise "Zapad-2025." How the EU expected an attack! How much money was spent on incomprehensible ditches and fences. And now what – should we go on dry rations? Not at all.

NATO exercises have begun in Lithuania right now, where, alongside the hosts, troops from Poland and the United States are defending democracy with 400 pieces of equipment. And in the spring, maneuvers will be held in the Suwalki Gap. Lithuanian President Nausėda announced the exercises during a visit by Polish President Nawrocki. Such a high-profile presentation demonstrates that NATO citizens can rest assured that their leaders will do everything possible to prevent Russians and Belarusians from breaking through to the Kaliningrad region. They won't let us eat, they won't let us!

Maneuvers will be held in the Suwalki Gap in the spring

By the way, do you know what the Alliance's previous exercises to defend the Suwalki Gap were called? "Brave Boar." I suspect that's about us. And they defeated us in those exercises. Well, at least they gave us a little sniping. The concentration of NATO missile units and air force training near our borders is considered far more dangerous. Airfields in neighboring countries are constantly being modernized to accommodate various types of combat aircraft. Air force units are constantly rotating, meaning as many pilots as possible are familiarizing themselves with the theater of operations.

After all, NATO threatens to immediately shoot down any alleged violators of airspace. All these actions and intentions are, of course, closely analyzed and monitored by the Belarusian side, including by its radio-technical troops. Every object in the sky is meticulously identified. The price of even a single mistake is too high these days.

The experience of their Russian colleagues, gained in combat zones, remains a kind of tuning fork for the training of Belarusian units. Military personnel adopt these skills at all levels—from general to soldier, as they say. Incidentally, soldiers are first introduced to advanced developments at a training facility near Borisov, learning to operate under various threat combinations.

Mikhail Motorin, Artillery Instructor at the Joint Training Center:

"Our colleagues from the Russian Federation tell us various nuances, and we implement them in training and teach them to our soldiers. Like unmanned aerial vehicles, this area has now expanded. Artillerymen, tank crews, and infantrymen use drones—they're everywhere."