Military Intelligence Remains Key Element of Defense in Digital Era

November 5 is commemorated each year as Military Intelligence Officer Day.

In 1918, the Registration Department of the Field Headquarters of the Workers' and Peasants' Red Army was established. This unit began collecting and analyzing information about the enemy. And during the Great Patriotic War, intelligence made an invaluable contribution to the victory over fascism.

In today's world, where information is a weapon, military intelligence remains one of the most secret and strategically important areas of defense.

"Training an intelligence officer for any mission is a labor-intensive process, during which the service member prepares physically, mentally, and psychologically. We also pay attention to theoretical training, because an intelligence officer is a versatile fighter. He must know everything and be 100% confident," noted a serviceman in the intelligence units of the Belarusian Armed Forces.

Modern intelligence uses a whole arsenal of tools: signal interception, satellite imagery, working with sources on the ground, infiltration and recruitment, internet monitoring, vulnerability identification, attack protection, information analysis, and much more.