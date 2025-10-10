Combat Readiness at Maximum: Belarus Conducts Large-Scale Military Inspection

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8dd59181-1acc-45b8-a009-44afe19af375/conversions/2d25aa85-893f-4d99-a1d1-47b8d944677e-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8dd59181-1acc-45b8-a009-44afe19af375/conversions/2d25aa85-893f-4d99-a1d1-47b8d944677e-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8dd59181-1acc-45b8-a009-44afe19af375/conversions/2d25aa85-893f-4d99-a1d1-47b8d944677e-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8dd59181-1acc-45b8-a009-44afe19af375/conversions/2d25aa85-893f-4d99-a1d1-47b8d944677e-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

A large-scale operational readiness inspection is underway in Belarus. At the instructions of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces – the President of Belarus, a series of measures are being taken to bring the country to the highest level of combat readiness for the purpose of the inspection.

Some units of the Armed Forces will carry out a series of measures to raise the state to combat readiness, move to designated areas, and carry out the actions specified in the order.