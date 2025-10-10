3.69 BYN
Combat Readiness at Maximum: Belarus Conducts Large-Scale Military Inspection
Text by:Editorial office news.by
A large-scale operational readiness inspection is underway in Belarus. At the instructions of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces – the President of Belarus, a series of measures are being taken to bring the country to the highest level of combat readiness for the purpose of the inspection.
Some units of the Armed Forces will carry out a series of measures to raise the state to combat readiness, move to designated areas, and carry out the actions specified in the order.
The inspection is being conducted under the supervision of the State Secretariat of the Security Council of Belarus.