Military of Belarus and Kazakhstan Sign Cooperation Plan for 2026
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The armed forces of Belarus and Kazakhstan will develop jointly. The heads of the defense ministries of the two countries signed a military cooperation plan for 2026.
A Belarusian delegation led by Viktor Khrenin arrived in Kazakhstan yesterday to participate in a meeting of the CIS Defense Ministers' Council.
The meeting will address issues of enhancing the combat readiness of the armies of the Commonwealth member states.