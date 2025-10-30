Military of Belarus and Kazakhstan Sign Cooperation Plan for 2026

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8788bafb-230a-4a68-bf86-b28bcbd9945c/conversions/54c19dbb-8ae4-4368-b18a-d6fac3cfa944-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8788bafb-230a-4a68-bf86-b28bcbd9945c/conversions/54c19dbb-8ae4-4368-b18a-d6fac3cfa944-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8788bafb-230a-4a68-bf86-b28bcbd9945c/conversions/54c19dbb-8ae4-4368-b18a-d6fac3cfa944-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8788bafb-230a-4a68-bf86-b28bcbd9945c/conversions/54c19dbb-8ae4-4368-b18a-d6fac3cfa944-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The armed forces of Belarus and Kazakhstan will develop jointly. The heads of the defense ministries of the two countries signed a military cooperation plan for 2026.

A Belarusian delegation led by Viktor Khrenin arrived in Kazakhstan yesterday to participate in a meeting of the CIS Defense Ministers' Council.