Military of Belarus and Kazakhstan Sign Cooperation Plan for 2026

The armed forces of Belarus and Kazakhstan will develop jointly. The heads of the defense ministries of the two countries signed a military cooperation plan for 2026.

A Belarusian delegation led by Viktor Khrenin arrived in Kazakhstan yesterday to participate in a meeting of the CIS Defense Ministers' Council.

The meeting will address issues of enhancing the combat readiness of the armies of the Commonwealth member states.

