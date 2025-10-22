151st Assembly of Inter-Parliamentary Union concludes its work in Geneva

The 151st Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union has concluded its work in Geneva, bringing together parliamentarians from 183 countries. Belarus also voiced its position during the event.

The Belarusian delegation not only participated in all segments of the Assembly but also conducted a marathon of bilateral meetings. From the main podium, Belarus emphasized the destabilizing factors that amplify real security challenges and threats, which in turn generate numerous humanitarian crises. Particular attention was drawn to the peaceful policies of the Belarusian state, underscoring the importance of adhering to principles of good neighborliness and expanding equal and respectful dialogue. The potential of parliamentary diplomacy in achieving these goals was also highlighted.

Sergey Aleynik, Chairman of the Permanent Commission of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus, stated:

"We called upon countries to reboot the architecture of global security and reminded them of the initiative by the Head of State, Alexander Grigorievich Lukashenko, to initiate a global dialogue on peace and security in the spirit of San Francisco. We informed about Belarus's efforts in collaboration with partner countries of Greater Eurasia in preparing for the III Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security. We also discussed cooperation with partners in developing the Eurasian Charter of Multipolarity and Diversity. Within the framework of the Committee on Sustainable Development, we emphasized the need to unite efforts and address existing imbalances in the global economy."