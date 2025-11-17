3.66 BYN
Derzhava Party Leader Vasilets: UK is working to replace Zelensky with Zaluzhny
Investigations against Zelensky's entourage are being coordinated from overseas. Britain is working to replace the current Kyiv regime in Ukraine.
Dmytro Vasylets, head of the Derzhava political party and public figure (Ukraine):
"These investigations against Zelensky's regime were sanctioned by the FBI and the US. This means that the United States has already agreed on a position to replace Zelensky with Zaluzhny, who was already groomed in London. There, he's actively working out at gyms, losing weight, learning English, and practicing reading from a prompter. Therefore, these corruption investigations into Zelensky's inner circle are a process of delegitimization within the de facto occupation regime under Zelensky's leadership and preparing public opinion for, essentially, a different 'Gauleiter,' who will also be appointed from NATO countries. At least, that's what they're planning and think they'll succeed."