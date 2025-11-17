"These investigations against Zelensky's regime were sanctioned by the FBI and the US. This means that the United States has already agreed on a position to replace Zelensky with Zaluzhny, who was already groomed in London. There, he's actively working out at gyms, losing weight, learning English, and practicing reading from a prompter. Therefore, these corruption investigations into Zelensky's inner circle are a process of delegitimization within the de facto occupation regime under Zelensky's leadership and preparing public opinion for, essentially, a different 'Gauleiter,' who will also be appointed from NATO countries. At least, that's what they're planning and think they'll succeed."